New Bills DC Babich hopeful Kaiir Elam can step up game

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – 2023 is in the rearview mirror for Bills CB Kaiir Elam and probably for the best. He played only three regular season games due to inconsistencies, which may have stemmed from a foot injury he delt with last year.

Entering his 3rd NFL season, Elam will have a bit to prove and the starting cornerback job is no guarantee, making the battle for it in training camp that much more compelling.

1st year Defensive Coordinator, Bobby Babich remains confident in the 23-year’s ability to build off of some promise he showed during his rookie season.

“The only thing we’ve asked him is to go rep by rep, drill by drill, minute by minute,” Babich said at OTAs on Tuesday. Clean slate for Kaiir. Think his mindset is where it needs to be. We’re not trying to go big scope. We’re trying to focus in on certain things.”

With OTAs finished, the Bills conduct mandatory minicamps next week, the team’s final organized activity until training camp in July.