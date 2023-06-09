New Bills DE Leonard Floyd excited to be on same team as Josh Allen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The newest member of the Buffalo Bills is already raving about his quarterback.

Leonard Floyd may have won a Super Bowl ring with Matthew Stafford, but he wants to do the same with Josh Allen. By the sounds of it, Allen’s already impressed Floyd in the short amount of time they’ve spent on the field together.

“He’s hard to stop when he gets going. He’s the real deal for sure,” said Floyd.

Floyd, who plays defensive end, has 47.5 career sacks, so Allen should also be excited about having him on the Bills. One of those sacks came in the Bills’ 35-32 win over the Rams, who Floyd played for at the time. That one sack may have been the hardest of Floyd’s career.

“Hated playing against him so I’m happy he’s my teammate now,” said Floyd.

Floyd’s first practice with the Bills came during the team’s third OTAs session of the offseason. With minicamp and training camp approaching, Floyd should have even more time to make friends with his former foe turned teammate.