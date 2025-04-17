New RIT men’s hockey head coach Matt Thomas wants to continue winning culture

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – RIT men’s hockey has a new head coach. Matt Thomas, a 1998 graduate of RIT and former captain of the team, is taking over the program.

“The term full circle’s been used and that’s certainly what it is for me. Although campus looks a lot different, it brings back a lot of memories,” Thomas said.

With coaching experience in college and in the AHL, Thomas is prepared for the challenge of coaching the only Division I team in Rochester.

“I’ve built a lot of teams. I’ve been a general manager for a lot of years in different spots. The one thing you have to be is prepared. Nothing can blindside you,” Thomas said.

In the age of the transfer portal, Thomas is excited to hit the ground running and bring in new talent.

The RIT men's hockey program held a press conference to formally introduce new head coach Matt Thomas.

“I want the players to have this feeling that when we go in every game we are gonna win because we are gonna out-compete people,” Thomas said. “We’re gonna be hard to play against. RIT’s gonna be a tough team to come into this building in play and to go on the road and try to beat us.”

Thomas has high expectations for the program.

“For me, if you want to win, come to RIT. Because we’re gonna do it. We’re gonna do a lot of it,” Thomas said.

Thomas is currently finishing his job as the assistant coach of the Providence Bruins in the AHL as their season wraps up. In the meantime, he’s also getting started on his new job as head coach of the RIT men’s hockey program. He wants to make the Gene Polisseni Center a tough place for opponents to come into and try to take down the Tigers.

