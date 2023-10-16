New York Giants – 3, Buffalo Bills – 0: End of 1st quarter

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills and New York Giants meet on Sunday Night Football, broadcast on News10 NBC.

Buffalo Bills 1st quarter takeaways

Jackson Roberts: Bills offense struggling

Bills are keeping up the tempo defensively, but having trouble on the offensive side. It’s not the start I envisioned from that side of the ball, but plenty of game left.

Mat Mlodzinski: Bills defensive front taking advantage of Giants O-Line

With so many players out and moving pieces on the New York offensive line, the Bills defensive front is taking advantage. Buffalo entered the week with the most team sacks in the NFL, and in the first quarter, they already sacked Tyrod Taylor twice.