New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills: Week 11 preview

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – A new era of the Buffalo Bills offense starts Sunday against the Jets as Joe Brady takes over as the offensive coordinator.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics

Teams: New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Nov. 19

Time: 4:25 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.)

Network: CBS

What’s at stake?

At this point, it’s a must-win game. Buffalo is 5-5, out of the playoffs, and still have to play the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, and Miami Dolphins. With that brutal of a schedule, there is no excuse to get swept by the Jets.

Of course, the Jets topped the Bills in week 1, a loss that was a bit of a shock at the time. Gang green has a top-tier defense, but Aaron Rodgers left the game a few minutes in, tearing his Achilles. Zach Wilson came in relief and somehow, did just enough (with his defense carrying) to come away with a win.

The Bills are 1-2 against the division and 2-5 against the AFC as a whole. Tiebreakers are against them, so they need to turn the tide, starting in week 11.

Player to watch: Gabe Davis

Let’s highlight Gabe Davis this week. The Bills number 2 wide receiver hasn’t been a popular player within the Bills Mafia circles. Davis has been one of the worst WRs in the NFL at getting separation from his defender and has had numerous games where he’s barely showed up in the box score.

With Joe Brady in at offensive coordinator, it will be interesting to see how he tries and gets Davis more open. There’s no secret that Davis can explode in some games, but consistency has been his issue throughout his career. Sometimes, a change at OC is all that’s needed for a breakout.

Score predictions

Jackson Roberts (6-4): Bills, 17-10

Mat Mlodzinski (6-4): Jets, 24-21