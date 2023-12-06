News10NBC’s Scholar Athlete of the Week: Churchville-Chili’s Elijah Bailey

Soccer is Churchville-Chili senior Elijah Bailey’s main sport. But that wasn’t always the case.

“It had been baseball. But since then, soccer has been the main thing. I was so fast that I was always in the outfield, but when I was that young, nobody could hit it out there so I got really bored. I switched to soccer so I could run around a little bit more,” Bailey said.

And he’s been all over the field as a four-year starter on varsity. He helped lead the Saints to the section championship this year against Spencerport and lifted them to the win with overtime goal.

“Freshman and sophomore year, I lost in the finals. Senior year, all I wanted was to get a sectional title,” he said.

So he’s done that and excelled in the classroom. Through the first two years alone, he averaged an A. What’s next? Potentially Houghton University.

“It’s not too far, but not too close. It’s just a nice small school, Christian environment. So I think it’d be a really good fit,” Bailey said.