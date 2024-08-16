NFL Draft could come to Buffalo in 2028 or ’29

(WHEC) – Buffalo could be center stage for future NFL stars, as the team submitted an official request of interest to host the draft in either 2028 or 2029.

From 1965 to 2014, the NFL Draft was held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. However, recently the league has opted to choose a new host city each year. In April, the draft was held in Detroit for the first time. 2025’s draft will take place in Green Bay before Pittsburgh hosts it in 2026.

Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli told The Buffalo News that meetings with other NFL teams that have successfully hosted the draft are in the works.

NBC affiliate WGRZ in Buffalo also confirmed the initial report.