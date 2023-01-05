NFL world pours out love for Damar Hamlin

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – What happened to Damar Hamlin on Monday night isn’t central to just the Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals. It affects all of the national Football League.

“It’s tragic to see. I feel for Damar, most importantly,” said Brian Daboll.

“It’s tough to sleep at night because that could have been any one of us. Could have been myself, any one of those guys in the locker room. And I think every football player around the country felt that,” said Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling.

And around the country, NFL players have prayed for Damar.

“It sent chills through my body when I was watching it. All I did was just sit there and pray for him, because that’s all you can do when you feel like you can’t help,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“We’re all praying for the best possible outcome here and so any information that’s trending in a positive direction, not matter what the timing of that is, is what everybody hopes to hear,” said Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

There have been questions about how players feel coming back out onto the field.

“It puts it in perspective that when you go on the field, anything can happen,” said Mahomes.

“Still trying to balance getting ready for Vegas and seeing a young man fight for his life, it’s tough to do,” said Valdez-Scantling.

But before anyone talks about touchdowns, wins, and losses, the focus will continue to be on number three, Damar Hamlin.

“The slight minute comfort that I do find is there seems to be a pervasive theme when tragedy occurs, for whatever reason, you end up seeing glimmers of the best face of humanity,” said Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

For now, there’s really only one thing to do. Trust in God, and pray.

