Oak Hill C.C. raising difficulty for PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) – The PGA Championship is less than two months away from returning to Oak Hill C.C. in Pittsford. While a lot of words can describe the famous Donald Ross golf course, “easy” will not be one of them from May 18-21.

“There’s always been a premium on driving accuracy here at Oak Hill and that hasn’t gone away,” said PGA of America Chief Championship Officer Kerry Haige.

The main reason for being accurate off the tee will be challenging rough conditions.

“As we know, the rough here at Oak Hill and in May is likely to be pretty tough,” said Haige.

Two of the last three times the PGA Championship has been played at Oak Hill C.C., the winning score was 6-under par or worse. In 2013, Jason Dufner won at 10-under.