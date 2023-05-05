Oak Hill CC on schedule with course preparations

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) – Oak Hill CC will host the world’s best golfers in just ten days. Even though April and May can still bring chilly, wintry conditions to Western New York, the course is on track to be in great shape.

“We’ve had some warm weather, we’ve had adequate rain fall so I think that when it’s all said and done the next two weeks looks really good, so we’re going to be in a good spot,” said Oak Hill superintendent Jeff Corcoran.

It is unchartered territory. Since the PGA Championship moved from August to May in 2019, this will be the furthest north it’s been held.