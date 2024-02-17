Penfield boy’s hockey shuts out Fairport in Sectionals

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The 3-seed Penfield boy’s hockey team blanked Fairport, 4-0, to advance to the Section V Class A semifinals.

Thomas Herman pitched the shutout, despite a Red Raiders team that tried to comeback after a quick 4-0 deficit.

The Patriots scored their first three goals all in the first 12 minutes of the game. Angelo Latore, who had two of those goals, fired in a third in the second period to cap off a hat trick.

Penfield will play McQuaid next on Thursday at the Rochester Ice Center.