Penfield Girls Flag Football recognizes historic Sectionals win

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) – If any team deserved a season-ending banquet, it was the Penfield girls flag football team. The Patriots will forever be remembered as the first team to win Class A Sectionals in the new sport.

“Crazy. That was like mind blowing. That was so cool,” said rising senior Gianna Marciano.

“I was in shock. I didn’t even know what to say when we won Sectionals. Everyone was just screaming,” said soon to be junior Hannah Schrouder.

The team beat Webster Thomas to capture the championship, something they’ll never forget. Sometimes you tell a team to act like they’ve been there before. That couldn’t be further than the truth. Because this was the first full season of girl’s flag football in Section V.

“I don’t think they quite understand what they’ve done. And I think as they get older and they see this sport really take off, they’re gonna be able to look back on this in a really proud moment,” said head coach Jay Johnson.

It took a lot of skill to win the trophy. The Patriots also had to form team chemistry quickly. They had a unique way of going about it.

“Probably making fun of Johnson during practice. That was really fun. That’s how we bonded pretty much, just making fun of Johnson,” said Schrouder.

“What goes around comes around, I can say that. Honestly this is the most fun I’ve had with any team,” said Johnson.

Monday night that was on full display as the team held a banquet to celebrate the historic season. And now that they’ve done it once, they want to do it again.

“Next time go farther to states,” said Marciano.

“I think there is gonna be a states next year so we’re gonna try to get there,” said rising sophomore Meghan Quigley.

She’s right about that. Next year, Penfield can go even further and win another trophy. The team is set to only lose two seniors, so there’s a good chance they get it done. After all, winning becomes addictive.