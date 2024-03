MIAMI, FL (WHEC) – Macedon native and Penfield High alum, Gage Ziehl, tossed arguably the best start of his collegiate career on Thursday night.

GAGE. ZIEHL.



9️⃣ IP | 1️⃣ ER | 0️⃣ BB | 1️⃣5️⃣ K pic.twitter.com/emNuS5wswt — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) March 29, 2024

Ziehl, in his junior year, allowed a run over nine innings on seven hits and fifteen strikeouts (a career high) in the Hurricanes 3-2 win over (3) Clemson.

U. Miami 2-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the 9th inning.