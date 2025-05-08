Penfield softball upsets Webster Schroeder; Victor girl’s lax improves to 9-1

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Penfield softball team came into Wednesday with a 9-5 record, hoping to play spoiler and hand 13-0 Webster Schroeder their first loss of the season.

The Patriots didn’t shy away, scoring 2 runs in the first inning, en route to a 9-0 road win.

Elsewhere in Section V athletics, 8-1 Victor snuck past 8-2 Penfield in girl’s lacrosse, with an 11-10 road win.

Pittsford held off Brighton at home with an 11-6 win.