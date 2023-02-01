PGA Championship Director Optimistic About Oak Hill’s Condition Ahead Of Major

PITTSFORD, NY (WHEC) – With the PGA Championship roughly three and a half months away, course and club preparations continue at Oak Hill Country Club, the site of the 2023 major.

This will be the Pittsford-based club’s first time hosting since 2013 when Jason Dufner won. Unlike then, however, this tournament will take place in the spring due to a shakeup in the scheduling of majors.

With that has come questions surrounding the mercurial weather in Western New Year and if that would stand in the way of putting the tournament on. PGA Championship Director, Bryan Karns doesn’t appear to be worried.

Just over 100 days away from the @PGAChampionship at Oak Hill. 🏌️



A big storyline 👉 the weather.



I asked Championship Director, Bryan Karns how much of a concern this could be. pic.twitter.com/cgXDZyoer9 — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) February 1, 2023

“At the end of the day the golf course is going to be ready,” Karns said. “We just need the weather to cooperate a little bit and I think we’ll be in great shape.”

Tournament week runs from May 15-21 and tickets can be found here.