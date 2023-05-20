PGA Championship: Scheffler tied for lead, Spieth saves on 18th to make cut

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) – World number two Scottie Scheffler is tied for the 36-hold lead at the PGA Championship, alongside Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland.

Scheffler, who won the 2022 Masters, is looking to become the 48th golfer to ever win multiple majors. On Friday, his pursuit of that became easier, after a second consecutive round under par at the Oak Hill East Course.

It’s a stacked leaderboard heading into moving day. The following golfers are either tied or within reach of Scheffler (-5):

T1: Corey Conners (-5)

T1: Viktor Hovland (-5)

T4: Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

T4: Justin Suh (-3)

T6: Callum Tarren (-2)

T6: Brooks Koepka (-2)

T8: Justin Rose (-1)

T8: Taylor Pendrith (-1)

Some of the other most notable golfers in the world made the cut, but have some more work to do over the weekend if they want to raise the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday:

T10: Rory McIlroy (E)

T10: Keegan Bradley (E)

T10: Shane Lowry (E)

T19: Collin Morikawa (+1)

T19: Dustin Johnson (+1)

T19: Patrick Cantlay (+1)

T30: Sahith Theegala (+2)

T30: Adam Scott (+2)

T35: Tommy Fleetwood (+3)

T35: Patrick Reed (+3)

T35: Hideki Matsuyama (+3)

T35: Max Homa (+3)

T48: Xander Schauffele (+4)

T48: Cam Smith (+4)

T48: Jon Rahm (+4)

T59: Tony Finau (+5)

T59: Phil Mickelson (+5)

T59: Justin Thomas (+5)

T59: Jordan Spieth (+5)

Finally, not every fan favorite made the weekend. A few of the top golfers in the world had too much trouble in rounds 1 & 2 and got cut:

T77: Rickie Fowler (+6)

T77: Matt Fitzpatrick (+6)

T98: Joaquin Niemann (+8)

T98: Jason Day (+8)

T109: Cam Young (+9)

T135: Sungjae Im (+13)