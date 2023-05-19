PGA Championship: World No. 1 Jon Rahm in danger of missing cut

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) – Jon Rahm, the number one ranked golfer in the world, shot a 6-over 76 on Thursday, putting him a few strokes back from the projected cut line.

Rahm hit less than 40% of greens in regulation for his round, bogeying six holes and doubling another.

He’s not the only big name that might not be around for the weekend. Matt Fitzpatrick and Jason Day also shot +6, Tyrrell Hatton shot +7, and Sungjae Im shot +10. All four of them are ranked in the top 20 in the world.

Despite some of the top golfers struggling to score well on day one, it wasn’t all that bad. Bryson DeChambeau (-4) is one off the lead from Erik Cole (-5), who still has four holes to finish up in round 1 on Friday morning. Major champions Scottie Scheffler and Dustin Johnson both shot 3-under. Viktor Hovland and Keegan Bradley enjoyed rounds of 2-under.

