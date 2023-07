DETROIT, MI (WHEC) – The Detroit Pistons have extended Rochester native, Isaiah Stewart to a 4-year $64 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Stewart appeared to acknowledge the signing shortly after.

GOD IS THE GREATEST, ALL GLORY TO THE LORD! #GGM https://t.co/4JqvGTNVEJ — Isaiah Stewart (@Dreamville_33) July 11, 2023

Stewart, 22, was drafted 16th overall by Detroit in the 2020 NBA draft and has played 189 games since entering the league.