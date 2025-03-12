Pittsford boys hockey eyes first-ever state title in Final Four run

The Pittsford Panthers, who were the three-seed in sectionals, are looking strong as they approach the state final four. The team recently secured their 16th Section Five championship and is aiming for their first-ever state title.

Rory Foster, the first-year head coach, expressed his excitement about the team’s success. “I inherited something amazing here, and I’m very lucky to be a part of that,” Foster said. “Between the kids, the parents, the boosters, the athletic department, everything that goes into running a successful high school hockey team.”

Under Foster’s leadership, Pittsford has remained unbeaten in their last 14 games. “Early in the year, we kind of struggled with everything, just adjusting to me and me adjusting to them. And now I think we’re looking at the right time,” Foster added.

“One for one on winning the sectional title,” said senior Keegan Ahern. “He’s doing a good job. He’s preparing well for games.”

The Panthers’ impressive run includes a shutout over McQuaid in the section semifinal and a victory over Portside, securing their spot in the regional round. Casey Reagan, a junior, emphasized the importance of teamwork, saying, “It starts from practice. We persevere together. And I think that means a lot to us and the whole team.”

Pittsford recently defeated Ithaca 2-1 to advance to the state Final Four for the second time in three seasons. Junior Simon George noted, “Everyone did their job and got the win.”

The team is eager to make history this weekend. “I didn’t win one as a player here. My brother lost in the state final too. So we have as a family and as a program kind of a real desire to scratch that itch,” Foster said.

The Panthers will face West Genesee in the state semifinal on Saturday, with the championship game scheduled for Sunday.

