Pittsford Sutherland boys and girls basketball win annual Rainbow Classic games

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Both Pittsford Sutherland basketball teams took down their crosstown rivals Mendon in the annual Rainbow Classic on Friday night.

The Sutherland boys won 58-40 while the girls were victorious 56-50. The annual game between the two schools is aimed at raising money for Golisano Children’s Hospital.

