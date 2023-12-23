Pittsford Sutherland boys and girls basketball win annual Rainbow Classic games
ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Both Pittsford Sutherland basketball teams took down their crosstown rivals Mendon in the annual Rainbow Classic on Friday night.
The Sutherland boys won 58-40 while the girls were victorious 56-50. The annual game between the two schools is aimed at raising money for Golisano Children’s Hospital.
