ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Here’s the News10NBC Play of the Week brought to you by Alfred State for Jan. 26.

Watch the video above then vote for which one you think is the Play of the Week in the Twitter poll.

Our latest @AlfredState Play of the Week nominees👀

Check them out, then vote for your favorite!🏒🏀@SchroederSports / @ERidgeLancers — news10nbc (@news10nbc) January 26, 2023