Plays of the Week: March 10
Check out News10NBC’s latest Plays of the Week!
The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.
5. Canandaigua’s Finn Damann to Connor Chapman
4. Pittsford Sutherland’ Petra Hunt drills a three at the buzzer
3. Aquinas’s Molly O’Toole’s catch and release for three
2. Greece Athena’s I’Zick Reaves dunks to put the exclamation point on the Trojans’ sectional win
1.Penfield’s Jake McCarthy with a two-handed slam with defenders crowding him.