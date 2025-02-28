Portside and Pittsford boy’s hockey pull off upsets; will meet in Class A Finals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – It took nearly 90 minutes of game time, but Pittsford boy’s hockey found a way to fend off McQuaid to get to the Class A championship game.

The Panthers won 1-0, scoring in the final minutes of double overtime. They’ll look to win their sixth Class A banner in ten years.

Pittsford will take on Portside, who upended top-seed Hilton. The Cadets had only lost one game all season, and took down the Royals 7-2 near the end of the regular season. However when it mattered most, Portside’s defense rose to the occasion in a 2-1 win.

3-seed Pittsford and 4-seed Portside will meet on Mar. 3 at 5 p.m. at the Gene Polisseni Center at RIT to decide the championship game.