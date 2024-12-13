Rasul Douglas ruled out, backup yet to be announced

Bills starting cornerback Rasul Douglas was ruled out earlier Friday by Bills head coach Sean McDermott and there hasn’t been a substitute named in his replacement just yet.

“I have a pretty good idea, just don’t want to go there yet,” McDermott said. “I don’t think we’ll rotate. I mean, that’s not the initial plan. Ideally, we’ll have a good, good handle on it when we finish practice today.”

Douglas went down with a knee injury in last week’s game against the Rams and has been ruled out, leaving behind big shoes to fill. In his 21 starts as a Bill dating back to last year, Rasul Douglas has four interceptions and 13 passes defended.

Last week, when Douglas went down, it was Ja’Marcus Ingram who filled in as 2022 first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam was inactive, his third straight game not being on the gameday roster. However, Elam started against the Miami Dolphins in week nine when Christian Benford was out with an injury.

But Bills head coach Sean McDermott says he’s not ready to announce who’ll start in Douglas’ absence while Ingram says it would be a dream come true to get his first career start on Sunday.

“It would mean the world,” Ingram said. “I worked my whole life for this, so, I’m prepared and I’m ready. I’ve always dreamed of this moment, and so, I’m just staying in the moment, and whatever happens, happens, I’m gonna be on my feet and ready to execute on the opportunity.”

The Bills travel to the Midwest to take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday with a 4:25 pm kickoff set. The Lions boast the highest-scoring offense in the NFL, with 32.1 points per game.