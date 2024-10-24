Ray Maxwell breaks record for most wins in Section V Boy’s Soccer history

LIVONIA, N.Y. (WHEC) – On Wednesday, Livonia moved on in the first round of the Section V Boy’s Soccer Class B Tournament with a 9-0 win over 16-seed Wayland-Cohocton.

The win moved the Bulldogs into the quarterfinals, and it also moved Maxwell into a territory all by himself. It was Maxwell’s 567th coaching win in Section V Boy’s Soccer, passing Don Hartley for the most all-time.

“It just reminds me of how long I’ve been around, I guess,” said Maxwell. “I don’t want to be too cliche, but if you coach long enough and if you have the kind of players that we’ve had here at Livonia, you’re gonna win a bunch of matches.”

The Bulldogs boy’s soccer program has a long history of winning under Maxwell, including the 2012 Class B State Championship title. This season, Livonia is on line to once again compete for a Sectionals championship.

Up next for the top seeded Bulldogs is a match with Attica/Alexander on Saturday at 6 p.m.