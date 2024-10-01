Recap of Section V soccer on Monday night
The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a recap of some of the Section V scores for soccer on Monday night plus highlights from Webster Schroeder’s win over Fairport.
GIRLS
- Webster Schroeder: 3, Fairport: 0
- Bishop Kearny/Chesterson Academy: 1, Northstar Christian Academy: 0
- East Rochester: 2, North Rose-Wolcott: 1
- Mount Morris: 5, Lima Christian: 1
- Hilton: 3, Rush-Henrietta: 1
- Pittsford Sutherland: 2, Brockport: 1
- Greece Athena: 2, Honeoye Falls-Lima: 1
- Waterloo: 6, Greece Odyssey: 0
- Canisteo-Greenwood: 2, Midlakes: 0
- Marcus Whitman: 3, South Seneca/Romulus: 1
- Geneseo: 2, Warsaw: 0
- Arkport-Canaseraga: 4, Jasper-Troupsburg Central: 0
- Greece Arcadia: 2, Canandaigua: 1
- Caledonia-Mumford: 2, Avon: 1
- Dansville: 2, Wellsville: 1
- Greece Olympia: 4, Batavia: 3
BOYS
- Northstar Christian Academy: 2, Bishop Kearny/Chesterson Academy: 1
- Charles Finney: 3, Marion: 0
- Campbell-Savona: 3, Williamson-PA: 1
- Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale: 3, Bolivar-Richburg: 1
- Andover-Whitesville: 2, Fillmore Central: 2
- Genesse Valley-Belfast: 4, Houghton: 2
- World of Inquiry/Edison/Franklin/SOTA: 2, Gates Chili: 0
- Hammondsport: 3, Mount Morris: 2
- East Rochester: 3, Red Creek: 0
- Sodus: 3, North Rose-Wilcott: 0
- Le Roy/Caledonia-Mumord: 4, Letchworth/Warsaw: 0
- Geneseo: 3, Keshequa: 2
- Honeoye: 2, Bloomfield: 0
- Haverling: 5, Waterloo: 2
- Williamson: 8, Gananda: 1
- Canisteo-Greenwood: 5, Midlakes/Red Jacket: 0
- Pittsford Sutherland: 3, Wayne: 0
- Pittsford Mendon: 2, Newark: 1
- Dundee: 1, Penn Yan: 0