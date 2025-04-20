Records broken as perfect season continues for St. John Fisher women’s lacrosse

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – The St. John Fisher women’s lacrosse team is having an unbelievable season, sitting at 14-0 after their latest win, a 16-7 dub over crosstown rival Nazareth. The Cardinals haven’t lost an Empire 8 game since 2018, a streak of over 60 straight victories.

Following Wednesday’s win over SUNY Brockport, head coach Linda Michele and star senior Sydney Carpenter celebrated personal achievements. Michele reached 200 wins at Fisher while Carpenter became the all-time program leader in assists.

“I don’t count em I just strive to be the best we can be,” Michele said.

“We just want to do what we can for her and just celebrate her and celebrate all the team’s successes overall,” Carpenter added.

Despite the individual accolades, neither wanted to brag about their own achievements, because it’s a program fueled by a team-first mentality.

“It’s fun to build something. I think it’s fun for the young women to be a part of something and then the alumni to come back and celebrate what they started it’s really fun,” Michele said.

Michele has had a lot of great players in her 200 wins with the St. John Fisher women’s lacrosse program, but few, if any, play with the effort that Carpenter does.

“From the time she arrived as a freshman she’s just been who she is. What she gives a team is she doesn’t say a lot, she just does it. She gets it done and so her leadership style is really special because you want to play hard for her because you watch how hard she wants to play,” Michele said.

“It’s so much fun coming to work every day. You don’t wanna complain. You just wanna get out on the field. You want to win and we feel that. It’s just so exciting to get into that locker room we just want to celebrate all the time,” Carpenter said.

You hear it all the time in sports, they don’t really care about those type of records, they want to keep improving on the team record. St. John Fisher’s had a pretty good one so far this season and with just a few weeks left to go they want to end on a high note.

