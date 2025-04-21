Red Wings continue to slump with series loss to Worcester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Red Wings have had a rough start to the season, losing nine of their last 10 games. Despite the early struggles, there is hope for improvement as the team focuses on development over immediate success.

“We got to keep going at it,” said Red Wings manager Matt LeCroy.

The Red Wings currently have a team OPS of .687, ranking fifth-lowest in the International League, and a team ERA of 6.29, which is over half a run worse than the next closest team.

“When you struggle on the mound and we don’t get hits, that’s a really poor recipe to win,” LeCroy said.

However, some players have shown promise. Catcher Drew Millas boasts an OPS of .872, placing him 26th in the league, while Washington’s third-ranked prospect, Brady House, follows closely at 34th.

“You want those guys that are the guys to drive in runs and impact of baseball to give us a little breathing room,” LeCroy said.

With only four wins this season, the Red Wings sit in last place in the International League and will travel down I-90 to face the Buffalo Bisons in a six-game series this week, aiming to improve one game at a time.

“The only way you win a series, you go 1-0 every day,” LeCroy said. “The year we won a World Series in the big leagues and we started out really slow. Davey [Martinez] preached about going 1-0 every day and it makes a lot of sense. You go and execute the day and you got to win the day.”

Rochester’s next opponent, the Buffalo Bisons, isn’t faring much better with a 5-13 record, offering a chance for the Red Wings to gain ground. However, even if they somehow don’t win another game until July, they could still make the playoffs by winning the second half of the season.

“I know we’re going to make mistakes. We all have our ups and downs. But, hopefully, we can do some things a little bit better and win because I like to win and it creates a better environment in the clubhouse,” LeCroy said.

The Red Wings’ next home game is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, against Lehigh Valley.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI