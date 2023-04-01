Red Wings fall in extras on opening day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Rochester Red Wings couldn’t answer a Lehigh Valley comeback, losing in 10 innings on opening day, 8-7.

Stone Garrett piled up 3 hits on a day where offense wasn’t the issue. Rochester had 12 hits as a team.

Pitching was an issue, because the IronPigs also had a dozen hits, three of them leaving the ballpark for home runs.

“It’s a long season. If we can be in games like we were tonight, we’re going to be on the winning sides of some. We’ve just got to execute better on the mound,” said manager Matt LeCroy.

The two teams meet again at Innovate Field on Saturday at 1:05 p.m.