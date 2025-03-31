Red Wings home opener April 1 against IronPigs

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Red Wings return to Innovative Field Tuesday, April 1 to play the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Gates will open at 2:30 p.m., with first pitch starting at 4:05 p.m.

Last Friday, the Wings opened their season against the Buffalo Bisons. After a 2-6 loss Friday and an 8-3 win Saturday, their third consecutive game against the Bisons was postponed until April 23rd due to the rain.

The Wings confirmed they will uphold their annual 50-degree guarantee, meaning fans at the home opener will receive a free ticket for any other home game in April or May if temperatures don’t hit at least 50-degrees on the ballpark thermometer during the game.

Fans can also look forward to the return of “Bruce the Bat Dog” later in the week on April 5, as reported in an earlier post here. The beloved golden retriever is set to fetch bats in seven games this season.

The rest of the Wings’ 2025 schedule can be found here, and you can purchase tickets here.