Red Wings season begins Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings season opens this Friday. The team has announced its itinerary for opening week.

The team will arrive at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport on Monday afternoon. Wednesday is media day, when team manager Matt Lecroy is expected to talk with members of the media at Innovative Field.

Finally, Friday is when the season kicks off! The Red Wings host the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. The gates open at 2:30 p.m. The first pitch is at 4:05 p.m. Milo the bat dog is also expected to make his season debut.