Reina and Reed: U of R’s best make history in same game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The University of Rochester’s Yellowjackets celebrated two significant milestones earlier this month. Head Coach Joe Reina achieved his 500th career win, and Jackson Reed became the all-time hits leader for the program.

Reina, who has been with the Yellowjackets for 24 seasons, was first offered his coaching position on Mother’s Day in 2001. “I think I have two sisters, they got some work to do and there’s no question that’s why I’m the favorite child,” Reina said. He has long been the winningest coach in the program’s history.

“He’s deserved it, he’s been here a really long time,” one of his players said.

Reed, a California native, has played five seasons under Reina. “I just remember hearing him from across the field being like, that’s kind of a guy that I want to play for,” Reed said. The two have developed a close relationship, with Reina describing Reed as “a steady voice for the younger guys.”

Reed has consistently delivered impressive seasons, with 33 hits as a freshman, 37 as a sophomore, 54 as a junior, and 49 last season. “That’s truly a special baseball player,” Reina said.

In game one of a doubleheader against Union College on Sunday, April 13, Reed picked up his 202nd collegiate hit, becoming the all-time hits leader for the University of Rochester. “He was like, hey, you know, you’re like three away from the hits records. And I was like, hey, you know, you’re one away from the 500,” Reed said.

In the same game, the Yellowjackets won 6-3, marking Reina’s 500th victory. “Can’t put it into words,” Reed said about sharing the milestone with Reina.

The pair have shared many achievements, including two NCAA regional appearances and 170 games together. “It was friendly banter, hoping we’d get it in the same game,” Reed said.

Both Reina and Reed have cemented their legacies at the University of Rochester, with records that may stand for years to come. “We just want one more win,” Reed said.

