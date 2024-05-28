Report: Melvin Council Jr. transferring to St. Bonaventure after solid junior season

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Rochester’s own Melvin Council Jr. has reportedly found a home after entering the transfer portal in the offseason.

NEWS: Wagner transfer Melvin Council Jr. has committed to St. Bonaventure, sources told ESPN. First-team All-NEC selection averaged 14.9 points and 5.7 rebounds last season. Went for 21 points and 7 assists against Howard in the First Four, then scored 18 against North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/T98OQDignT — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 28, 2024

Council Jr., a former U.Prep standout, appears to St. Bonaventure-bound, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, bringing him back to his home region of Western New York.

This past season, he led Wagner University to its first ever NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament berth and scored 21 and 18 points in the play-in round against Howard and the and the round of 64 against North Carolina, respectively.

Council Jr. rounded out the season as an All-NEC and NEC All-Tournament team honoree.