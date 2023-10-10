Reports: Bills expected to bring back veteran CB, Josh Norman

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – In light of mounting injuries the last two weeks, the Buffalo Bills are reportedly bringing in a reinforcement.

Reunion: The #Bills are expected to sign veteran CB Josh Norman to the practice squad, per source.



With injuries mounting, Buffalo brings back the 35-year-old Norman, who played in 12 games with Buffalo in 2020. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 9, 2023

The team is expected to add CB Josh Norman to the practice squad, per multiple reports. Norman, 35, played twelve games for Buffalo in 2020, registering an INT, 2 FF, and 2 FR.

Buffalo heads into Week 6 down Tre’Davious White after he suffered an Achilles tear against the Dolphins. Also, Christian Benford just missed Week 5’s game against the Jaguars with a shoulder injury.