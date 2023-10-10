Reports: Bills expected to bring back veteran CB, Josh Norman
ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – In light of mounting injuries the last two weeks, the Buffalo Bills are reportedly bringing in a reinforcement.
The team is expected to add CB Josh Norman to the practice squad, per multiple reports. Norman, 35, played twelve games for Buffalo in 2020, registering an INT, 2 FF, and 2 FR.
Buffalo heads into Week 6 down Tre’Davious White after he suffered an Achilles tear against the Dolphins. Also, Christian Benford just missed Week 5’s game against the Jaguars with a shoulder injury.