Reports: Tre’Davious White to return to Bills on one-year deal

According to multiple reports, former All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White will return to the Bills on a one-year deal.

White was a first-round pick of Buffalo in 2017, playing the first seven years of his career in Orchard Park, becoming a two-time Pro Bowler (2019, 2020) and one-time All-Pro honoree (2019). White started the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Rams before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens, making four starts on the year.

White was seen as one of the league’s top cornerbacks before suffering a torn ACL in 2021 where he played just 11 games and six in 2022. White returned to form to start 2023, but tore an Achilles tendon in week four to end his season early.

The Bills cut White last offseason. According to reports, the deal is worth up to $6.8 million.

Buffalo’s starting cornerbacks for much of last year were Christian Benford and Rasul Douglas. Benford is under contract through 2029, Douglas remains a free agent after his contact expired at the end of the season.