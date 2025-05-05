RIT, Fisher could play in third round of NCAA Tournament

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was an exciting weekend for local college lacrosse teams, with both RIT and St. John Fisher claiming conference titles and punching their tickets to the NCAA Tournament.

RIT men’s lacrosse added another notch to their belt by defeating St. Lawrence 11-10 in the Liberty League title game. This win marks RIT’s 12th conference title since 2012. Ryan Bullock led the Tigers with four goals in the win. The team now stands at 18-1 as they head into the NCAA tournament.

St. John Fisher men’s lacrosse also celebrated, securing their sixth-consecutive Empire 8 title by beating Nazareth 21-10 on Saturday. The Cardinals are 15-4 on the season.

Fisher is set to face Ohio Wesleyan in their first NCAA tournament game at RIT on Saturday. The Tigers will have a bye and will play the winner of the Ohio Northern vs. Aurora. If both Rochester teams win their next games, they will face each other in the third round at RIT.

The Tigers are two-time National Champions and lost in the NCAA, DIII title game last season.

On the women’s side for Fisher, the Cardinals continued their dominance with a 13th consecutive conference title and boast an 18-0 record heading into NCAA’s. The women’s selection show is scheduled for Monday at 10:30 am.

