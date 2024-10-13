RIT hockey programs split weekend series

ROCHESTER – Both RIT hockey teams, men’s and women’s go 1-1 on their early season weekend series.

The men (2-2) split their road matchups with Atlantic Hockey Association counterpart Mercyhurst, losing on Friday and winning on Saturday. Both were 4-2 finals. On Friday, the Tigers were scoreless through the first two periods while giving up a pair of goals in the second to the Lakers. In the third, RIT matched Mercyhurst’s output with two goals, one from Gustav Blom and one from Dimitri Mikrogiannakis, and fell 4-2.

On Saturday, the men had a better start, matching Friday’s goal tally within the first period as Simon Isabella and Phillippe Jacques found the back of the net. RIT padded its lead to 3-1 heading into the third when Isabelle scored his second of the day and the Tigers picked up their second win of the season.

The women (4-2) were tasked with nationally ranked, Colgate at home. On Friday, the Raiders went up 2-0 in the first and added another in the second before the Tigers found their first goal of the weekend on a powerplay from Emma Pickering. Colgate followed that up with two more goals to make it a 5-1 final.

On Saturday, the Tigers once again went down early, giving up a first-period goal, one that they matched in the second thanks to Kylie Aquro’s powerplay netter. In the third, RIT took a 2-1 lead with an unassisted goal from Brac Kelley. Two minutes later, the Raiders had their equalizer with a man-advantage. With just over five minutes left in regulation, however, Bronwyn Khangsar of RIT gave the Tigers the lead, one they wouldn’t give up.

Addie Alvarez scored on an empty net with less than two minutes to go as RIT took game two 4-2 at home.

Both teams are at home next week, the women host RPI on Thursday at 6 pm and again on Friday at the same time, the games will be played at the Gene Polisseni Center. The men host their home opener against Bowling Green on Saturday at 7:05 pm at the Blue Cross Arena.