ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – RIT Men’s Hockey sit atop the Atlantic Hockey preseason coaches poll. The Tigers received 105 total votes with eleven of those being 1st place ones.

PRESEASON | #RIT picked first in @Atlantic_Hockey preseason coaches poll; Wilkie (Preseason Player of the Year), Cassaro and Scarfone named Preseason All-Conference #RoarTechhttps://t.co/pfEEkeffww pic.twitter.com/KCehpyaqCs — RIT Men's Hockey (@RITMHKY) September 26, 2023

Tigers open up their Saturday Oct. 7 at St. Lawrence, coming off a year where they won their division by ten points and then fell to Holly Cross in the conference semifinals.