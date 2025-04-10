RIT men’s hockey coach reflects on his career after announcing his retirement

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – RIT hockey coach Wayne Wilson announced his retirement after 26 years leading the Tigers. Wilson, who started as head coach in 1999, guided the team through significant changes, including the move to Division I in 2005.

“When I took the job I was coming from Division I and maybe being a little naive, I’m going to do a real good job and I’m going to move back to Division I and be a head coach,” Wilson said.

He expressed his desire to coach where hockey was important, and RIT fit that bill.

“I wanted to go to a place where hockey mattered and RIT certainly fit that bill,” Wilson said.

Under Wilson’s leadership, the Gene Polisseni Center opened in 2014, and in 2022, RIT Hockey began offering scholarships to players. Wilson valued the school’s appreciation for the hockey program.

“The school kept showing they were appreciative of the hockey program,” Wilson said.

Reflecting on his career, Wilson shared what he would miss. “I love the interaction with the players, I love players coming back years later with their families, so I’m going to miss all of that,” he said.

He also mentioned missing the challenges of coaching.

“But I’m also going to miss the losses. It’s crazy to say but trying to always get better,” Wilson said.

Wilson also acknowledged the sacrifices his family made during his career. “There’s so much that your family has to sacrifice and that’s what I’m so appreciative of,” he said.

After nearly 500 wins, a Frozen Four appearance in 2010, and impacting countless players, Wilson said his time is done.

