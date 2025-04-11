RIT men’s hockey names Matt Thomas new head coach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – RIT men’s hockey has named Matt Thomas as the ninth coach in the history of its hockey program.

Thomas, a 1998 graduate of RIT and former captain of the hockey team, brings over 26 years of coaching experience to the position.

“I am truly honored and excited to return to my alma mater as the new head coach of the RIT Men’s Hockey program,” said Thomas. “This is a special moment for me, as RIT played a significant role in my development both as a player and as a person. To have the opportunity to give back to the program and the institution that helped shape my career is a dream come true.”

After graduating from RIT, Thomas began his coaching career as an assistant at the University of Maine from 1999 to 2002. During his time with the Black Bears, the team reached the national championship, ultimately losing to Minnesota.

Most recently, Thomas served as an assistant coach with the Providence Bruins in the AHL.

RIT will host a press conference to welcome Thomas next Thursday at 11 a.m.

