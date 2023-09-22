RIT Men’s Hockey nearing season opener

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – College hockey teams are either on the ice practicing or about to with the start of seasons nearing. The R.I.T. Women open up on the road Saturday night. The men are a little more than two weeks away from opening their season on the road against St. Lawrence.

Head coach Wayne Wilson enters his 25th year at the elm. Over that team, he’s worked his way inside the list of top most 50 wins by a coach in NCAA history.

Last year, the Tigers made to the conference semifinals and ended up losing two of three to Holy Cross.

Wilson believes they’re ahead of schedule and has been impressed with the freshman on the team.

“Our freshmen have acclimated themselves really quickly,” Wilson said. “Our freshmen as a whole have all come in and have made an impact on our team and have impressed our upperclassmen and the coaching staff.”

Wilson added that they feel “pretty good about the group.”