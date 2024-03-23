RIT men’s hockey takes on Atlantic International Saturday for conference championship

Just one more sleep until RIT men’s hockey team plays Atlantic International for the Atlantic Hockey conference championship. The Tigers swept them both times they played in 2011 and 2013.

That’s how the Tigers got to where they are right now. They cruised past Robert Morris in the first round, outscoring them 12-1, and then they swept Niagara in the semifinal last weekend.

The winner moves on to the NCAA tournament.

The game takes place Saturday, March 23, at the Gene Polisseni Center at 7:05 p.m.