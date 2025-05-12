RIT men’s lacrosse, Fisher & William Smith women advance in NCAA Tournament with Sunday wins

RIT men’s lacrosse, along with St. John Fisher and William Smith women’s lacrosse, are moving after Sunday afternoon wins in the NCAA DIII Tournaments.

RIT beat their crosstown rival, St. John Fisher, 17-13, while the Cardinal women beat John Carroll, 21-5, both at home. Meanwhile, William Smith women’s lacrosse squeaked by Amherst College, 13-12, on the road.

William Smith will play York in the Regional semifinal, effectively the sub-quarterfinal round, on Saturday, Fisher will play Salisbury in that same round. RIT will host the NCAA DIII men’s semifinals and quarterfinals, beginning with Saturday’s tilt against SUNY Cortland.

Fisher is 19-0 on the season, William Smith is 14-4, and RIT is 19-1.