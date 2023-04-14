RIT men’s lacrosse getting in right mindset for another playoff run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The RIT men’s lacrosse team is on the verge of becoming just the fourth D III school to win three or more national championships in a row.

Like usual, it starts with a family atmosphere, but it wasn’t always easy. Spencer Bell and John Mozrall went head to head in Section V. But now the Fairport and Pittsford natives are like brothers.

“He was my rival in high school and now we’re roommates for 5 years so it’s been really fun,” said Bell.

To get to that point and come together as a team, it’s all about having the right mindset… literally.

“We use a mindset coach, mindset Mike, and he implements a lot of these standards and implications that we go along with throughout the season,” said Bell.

Mike Moor, or Mindset Mike on Instagram, is a mindset coach the Tigers use to help the season flow as well as possible.

“One day at a time. First game, one day at a time. And then eventually, if you make it far enough, you take enough steps, you’ll be there. But it comes faster than you think, so you don’t tend to think about it too much,” said Mozrall.

Clearly, being in the right mindset works. But staying with it for a potential three-peat is the hard part.

“It definitely is tough to stay in that mindset, but I think that’s one of the big factors that helps with success. It doesn’t matter if the first game of the season, or the first away game, or the national championship. You have to take it as a regular lacrosse game,” said Mozrall.

The Tigers have four games left in the regular season to focus on before another championship becomes the main mindset.

Up next is an away game with Clarkson on Saturday at 1 p.m.