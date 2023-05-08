RIT men’s lacrosse holds watch party for NCAA Tournament selection show

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) – Before RIT men’s lacrosse will start the journey for a third straight Division III NCAA Tournament championship, they got all the nerves out together.

The players and coaches spent Sunday evening at LASERTRON, where they played games, ate food, and watched past championship highlights.

“These are the things you’re gonna remember. The games aren’t the stuff you’re gonna remember. It’s the bus rides and the locker room and stuff like this,” said graduate senior Zach Gagnon.

The mood was about what you’d expect for an 18-1 team fresh off winning an 11th straight Liberty League Tournament title earlier in the day.

“I’ve never really been a part of anything like this,” said freshman Cole Teeple.

The Tigers will have to reset the focus almost immediately. They await the winner of New England College and Western Connecticut State University on Saturday, May 13. That game will be played at RIT.

St. John Fisher also made the field after winning the Empire 8 Tournament. They’ll play Lynchburg in the first round on Saturday at 3 p.m.