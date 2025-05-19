RIT men’s lacrosse upset in DIII semifinals by Dickinson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – RIT men’s lacrosse team fell to Dickinson 12-10 in the NCAA Division III semifinals at home. The Tigers, who had a 20-1 record coming into Sunday’s game, previously defeated Dickinson 24-7 earlier in the season.

Dickinson took an early lead, scoring four goals in the first quarter to RIT’s one. RIT managed to close the gap slightly in the second quarter, trailing 5-3 at halftime.

In the third quarter, both teams came out firing, RIT scored twice in the first three minutes to tie the game at five before Dicksinon regained its lead one minute later. The two went back and forth, tied again at six before the Devils scored three unanswered, part of a 5-2 run to end the penultimate frame and take an 11-8 lead heading into the fourth.

RIT’s Ian Dinga scored twice in the fourth quarter, bringing the Tigers within one goal. Despite their efforts, a late turnover allowed Dickinson’s Charlie Baughan to score, securing the 12-10 victory. Baughan led Dickinson with four goals.

Dickinson will advance to the National Championship to face reigning champions Tufts. RIT won the 2021 and 2022 National Championships and was the 2024 runner-up.

