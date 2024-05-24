RIT Men’s Lax using Liberty League title loss as motivator ahead of National Championship game

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – For the third time in the last four years, RIT Men’s Lacrosse will play for a National Championship.

The Tigers, (21-2) overall, square off against Tufts, who they lost to in last year’s NCAA semifinals.

That loss may be in the rear view mirror but one that isn’t? Their 15-14 defeat at the hands of RPI in the Liberty League Championship game on May 5th.

They haven’t lost since and head coach Jake Coon says that was turning point.

“Losing in the Liberty League championship for the first time in a while was kind of a reality check for the guys,” Coon said on a zoom call earlier in the week. “They were quite disappointed. I think since then the guys have been pretty dialed in and know what we need to do.”

The Tigers and Jumbos face off at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 1pm.