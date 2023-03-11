RIT Tigers hockey fall in semifinals game one to Holy Cross

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Holy Cross Crusaders left the Gene Polisseni Center with a 1-0 overtime win over the RIT Tigers on Friday night.

It was the first game of a best-of-three semifinals series between the two Atlantic Hockey Conference foes.

Despite having 40 shots on goal, RIT couldn’t get the puck past Jason Grande all night. On the flipside, Tommy Scarfone had a nice night in goal, stopping 22 Crusaders shots. However, Liam McLinskey broke the 0-0 tie about halfway into the sudden death overtime period, continuing a Cinderella run by the 7-seed Holy Cross.

The Tigers and Crusaders will meet again in RIT’s building on Saturday night. If RIT wins, they will force a winner-take-all game three on Sunday night. Any loss from here on out ends the Tigers’ season.