RIT’s Wilke and Scarfone enter transfer portal; intend to play elsewhere next year

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – The RIT Men’s Hockey season ended last Thursday in a 6-3 loss to Boston University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

With yearly turnover, it was a given that next season squad was bound to look different. However, two cornerstone players with the option to return in the fall are choosing to depart in the hopes of elevating their stock to eventually play professionally.

Junior goalie Tommy Scarfone and sophomore forward Carter Wilke have entered the transfer portal with another year of eligibility left. Both were all-league selections.

Scarfone, the 2024 Atlantic Hockey Conference Goalie of the Year, became the all-time saves leader in the D1 era of the program (2,494) and finished with a .921 save percentage.

Wilke, a 1st-Team All-Conference honoree this year, finished the season with 41 points (16 goals, 25 assists), tied for first on the team.