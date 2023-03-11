RNY FC won’t play in 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – RNY FC’s first season in the MLS NEXT Pro league might also be their last.

On Friday, the club said they would not participate in the upcoming 2023 season. The team said the decision came down to needing a home to play that could sustain them economically, which they say wasn’t happening at Monroe Community College.

They also mentioned a majority ownership sale fell through earlier this week.

The team said that happening so suddenly left them no choice.